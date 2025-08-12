Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) Shares Sold by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd lowered its position in Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Graham were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Graham by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Graham by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Graham by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Graham by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Graham by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Graham alerts:

Graham Price Performance

GHC stock opened at $994.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $940.16 and a 200-day moving average of $939.83. Graham Holdings Company has a 12-month low of $709.38 and a 12-month high of $1,015.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $14.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.15 by $4.18. Graham had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Graham from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

View Our Latest Research Report on GHC

Graham Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.