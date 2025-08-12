CACI International, Inc. (NYSE:CACI) Shares Purchased by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd boosted its position in CACI International, Inc. (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 26.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in CACI International were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CACI. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 306 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 355.9% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after buying an additional 12,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CACI shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $614.00 target price (up from $562.00) on shares of CACI International in a report on Friday. Truist Financial set a $575.00 price target on CACI International in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CACI International from $576.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CACI International from $438.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.54.

NYSE:CACI opened at $479.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $467.79 and a 200-day moving average of $425.13. CACI International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.60 and a 52 week high of $588.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $8.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $1.86. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CACI International, Inc. will post 23.94 EPS for the current year.

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

