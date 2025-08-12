Eagle Global Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Uranium Energy by 239.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,731,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748,138 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Uranium Energy by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 9,499,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259,704 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Uranium Energy by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,930,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235,394 shares in the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC boosted its position in Uranium Energy by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 19,716,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $9,100,000. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Uranium Energy news, Director David Kong sold 50,800 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $488,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 182,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,119.94. The trade was a 21.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Uranium Energy stock opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.00 and a beta of 1.44. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $10.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.35.

Several analysts have issued reports on UEC shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Uranium Energy from $12.25 to $12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Uranium Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.75 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Uranium Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Uranium Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.21.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

