Eagle Global Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MBLY. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 1,799.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 5,543 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 108.4% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Mobileye Global Stock Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:MBLY opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.59. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $22.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.52.

Insider Activity at Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.42 million. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 153.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mobileye Global news, EVP Boaz Ouriel sold 67,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $1,085,962.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 107,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,354.77. This trade represents a 38.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 63,731,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $1,022,898,359.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 50,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $802,500,000. The trade was a 56.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MBLY. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MBLY

About Mobileye Global

(Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.