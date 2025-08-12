Eagle Global Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Avos Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 48.6% during the first quarter. Avos Capital Management LLC now owns 97,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,898,000 after purchasing an additional 31,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,147.8% during the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

TLT stock opened at $87.39 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $83.29 and a 52-week high of $101.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3308 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

