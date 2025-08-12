Eagle Global Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lessened its position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 49.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,610 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 3,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 794.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Golub Capital BDC

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 6,059,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.13 per share, for a total transaction of $91,687,361.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman directly owned 6,059,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,687,361.23. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $14.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.51. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $218.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.47 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 42.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.5%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 109.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

