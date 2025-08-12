Eagle Global Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,454,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.4% during the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 16,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 44,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 9.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on MAIN shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. B. Riley upgraded Main Street Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Main Street Capital from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Main Street Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 13,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total value of $811,231.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 181,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,198.62. This represents a 7.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:MAIN opened at $65.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Main Street Capital Corporation has a 12 month low of $47.00 and a 12 month high of $67.03.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $143.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.23 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 96.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Corporation will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Main Street Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 50.41%.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

