Eagle Global Advisors LLC Takes Position in Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 21,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRIN. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TRIN shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Trinity Capital from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Trinity Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Trinity Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Trinity Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Trinity Capital Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ TRIN opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $16.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.96.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 51.88% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $69.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.84 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Trinity Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.0%. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trinity Capital news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 3,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $49,691.50. Following the sale, the director owned 93,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,651.50. This trade represents a 3.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,700 shares of company stock worth $39,050. 6.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

