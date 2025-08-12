Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $990,000 Stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of GLDM opened at $66.37 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $48.26 and a 12 month high of $68.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.99.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

