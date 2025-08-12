Eagle Global Advisors LLC Takes Position in Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC by 4,201.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 989,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,358,000 after buying an additional 966,016 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Kayne Anderson BDC by 166.5% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 541,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,777,000 after purchasing an additional 338,043 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kayne Anderson BDC by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 365,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 35,843 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Kayne Anderson BDC by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 76,250 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Kayne Anderson BDC by 584.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 145,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 123,900 shares during the period.

Kayne Anderson BDC Price Performance

NYSE KBDC opened at $15.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.15. Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $17.99. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.29.

Kayne Anderson BDC Dividend Announcement

Kayne Anderson BDC ( NYSE:KBDC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $57.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.37 million. Kayne Anderson BDC had a net margin of 56.97% and a return on equity of 11.36%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.6%. Kayne Anderson BDC’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Insider Activity at Kayne Anderson BDC

In related news, Director Albert Rabil sold 43,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $681,436.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 387,485 shares of company stock worth $6,151,830 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Kayne Anderson BDC in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Kayne Anderson BDC from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kayne Anderson BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th.

Kayne Anderson BDC Company Profile

Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien senior secured loans, with a secondary focus on unitranche and split-lien loans to middle market companies. Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is based in CHICAGO.

