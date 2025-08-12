Eagle Global Advisors LLC Purchases 460 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,537,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 270,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,584,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $494,000. 67.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $91.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.69 and a fifty-two week high of $100.01.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

