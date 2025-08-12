Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 2,780 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.1% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 600,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,262,000 after purchasing an additional 149,365 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 9,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.2% during the first quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,451.3% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,150,000. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IEF opened at $95.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.74 and its 200 day moving average is $94.45. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.08 and a fifty-two week high of $99.18.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.3088 per share. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.