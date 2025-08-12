Eagle Global Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $568.90 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $458.82 and a 52-week high of $624.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $570.11 and a 200-day moving average of $553.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

