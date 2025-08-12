Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $28.79 Million Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 238.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 573,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 404,127 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $28,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.0% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 45,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.71.

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $5,659,587.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 109,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,457,805.50. The trade was a 50.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

CMG opened at $41.62 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.18 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.47.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 43.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

