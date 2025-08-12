Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $21,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Pacific Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in Caterpillar by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 6,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 231,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $460.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $375.00 to $373.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $444.00.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $408.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.40. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $267.30 and a one year high of $441.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $394.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $355.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 48.95%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 30.72%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

