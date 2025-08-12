Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Position in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 77,975 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $25,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,036,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,706,000 after buying an additional 27,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $125.58 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $105.20 and a 52-week high of $127.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $97.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.36.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.065 per share. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 67.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Duke Energy from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective (up previously from $124.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.20.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

