Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 113,738 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 43.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,084 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 113,738 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.36% of ACI Worldwide worth $20,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACIW. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 239.4% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ACI Worldwide

In related news, Director Janet O. Estep sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $200,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 77,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,000.46. This represents a 5.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary P. Harman sold 7,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $341,571.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 34,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,742.24. The trade was a 17.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Trading Down 0.4%

ACI Worldwide stock opened at $44.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.06 and a 200 day moving average of $49.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.07. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.45 and a 12-month high of $59.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $401.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.45 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ACIW shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Stephens upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

