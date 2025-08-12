Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases Shares of 189,991 Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 189,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $17,373,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.32% of Ryman Hospitality Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RHP. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after buying an additional 15,814 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after buying an additional 12,006 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after buying an additional 27,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $91.89 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.27 and a 12 month high of $121.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.62.

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.04. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 41.65%. The business had revenue of $659.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Chairman Colin V. Reed acquired 8,356 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.92 per share, with a total value of $809,863.52. Following the purchase, the chairman owned 870,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,359,749.52. This trade represents a 0.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,300 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total transaction of $128,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,049.76. The trade was a 33.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on RHP. Wedbush set a $110.00 price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.75.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

