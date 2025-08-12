Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 43.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 253,385 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $19,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 4,490.9% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $119,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 313,645 shares in the company, valued at $18,718,333.60. This trade represents a 0.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of WMB opened at $58.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.25 and a 200 day moving average of $58.24. Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.79 and a fifty-two week high of $63.45. The firm has a market cap of $70.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Williams Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Williams Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

