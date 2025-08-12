Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 2,947 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $18,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 5,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total value of $1,155,888.85. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,220.76. This represents a 16.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 10,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.86, for a total value of $2,304,576.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 68,707 shares in the company, valued at $15,655,577.02. This represents a 12.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $208.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $209.33 and its 200 day moving average is $193.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.16. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $131.55 and a 1 year high of $232.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $3.55. The firm had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Redburn Atlantic raised Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.81.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

