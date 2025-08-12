BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 1,121.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 693,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636,757 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $19,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after purchasing an additional 79,022 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,860,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 41,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 13,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 503,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,015,000 after buying an additional 60,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other BorgWarner news, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $166,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 63,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,546.25. This represents a 7.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on BWA. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

BorgWarner Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE BWA opened at $38.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $38.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 1.50%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 31st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to repurchase up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

BorgWarner Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from BorgWarner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.81%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

