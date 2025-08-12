CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Position Lessened by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 595,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58,429 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $17,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTRE. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 11,008 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,666,000 after acquiring an additional 48,139 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,275,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,506,000 after acquiring an additional 268,971 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $49,048,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $1,594,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT Stock Up 0.0%

CTRE opened at $32.90 on Tuesday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $24.79 and a one year high of $33.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.61 and its 200-day moving average is $28.72.

CareTrust REIT Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.67%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CareTrust REIT from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

