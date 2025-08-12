JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,282,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 563,676 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 3.88% of TechnipFMC worth $516,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 5.1% during the first quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 13.4% in the first quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 27.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 7.7% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rousset Sophie Zurquiyah sold 9,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $348,222.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 62,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,743.36. The trade was a 12.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.92.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

Shares of FTI opened at $34.98 on Tuesday. TechnipFMC plc has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $38.05. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.55 and a 200-day moving average of $30.83.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is 9.43%.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

