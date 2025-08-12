Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 247 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Townsquare Capital LLC lessened its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,049 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BankPlus Trust Department raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in EMCOR Group by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Shares of EME stock opened at $614.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.27. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $320.89 and a 52 week high of $667.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $545.87 and a 200-day moving average of $460.64.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $1.04. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $515.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Baird R W raised shares of EMCOR Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $503.00 to $597.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.50.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

