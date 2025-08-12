Townsquare Capital LLC Buys 322 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the first quarter worth $142,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 34.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,556,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,464,000 after buying an additional 133,216 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the first quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the first quarter valued at about $635,000. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $144.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Susquehanna set a $140.00 price objective on Choice Hotels International and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on Choice Hotels International from $160.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Choice Hotels International from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.08.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

Shares of CHH stock opened at $119.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.28. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.20 and a fifty-two week high of $157.86.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $426.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.13 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 575.73% and a net margin of 19.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 17.69%.

Insider Activity at Choice Hotels International

In related news, Director Ervin R. Shames sold 2,000 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $259,120.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 52,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,764,586.72. The trade was a 3.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 2,500 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $341,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 68,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,330,587.45. The trade was a 3.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,520. Corporate insiders own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

(Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

