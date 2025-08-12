JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,581,914 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,538,808 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.13% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $595,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 156.0% during the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 40.0% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 51.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 0.1%

CM stock opened at $72.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $50.49 and a 52-week high of $74.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were given a $0.7024 dividend. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

