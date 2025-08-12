Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 11,263 NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,263 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,793,128 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $245,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,243 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,784,096 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $55,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,816 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,718,408 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $83,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,917 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 187.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,071,760 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,441 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 181.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,743,550 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV Stock Performance

Shares of NOV opened at $11.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.44. NOV Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $18.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

NOV Dividend Announcement

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. NOV had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 363.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOV has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NOV from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on NOV from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $17.00 price target on NOV and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NOV

About NOV

(Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.