Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,782 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Agree Realty worth $5,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,258,000 after purchasing an additional 10,446 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 38,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth $2,536,000. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Monday, June 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Agree Realty from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Agree Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $80.00 target price on Agree Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.46.

Agree Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $72.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Agree Realty Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $79.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.28.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.95 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agree Realty Corporation will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 182.74%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

