Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) CFO Saori Casey Acquires 22,727 Shares of Stock

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) CFO Saori Casey purchased 22,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $248,633.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 107,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,580. The trade was a 26.97% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Sonos Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SONO opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.67 and its 200-day moving average is $10.92. Sonos, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $15.89.
Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Sonos had a negative net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $344.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonos
Analyst Ratings Changes
SONO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Sonos from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th.
Sonos Company Profile
Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.
