Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) CFO Saori Casey Acquires 22,727 Shares of Stock

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) CFO Saori Casey purchased 22,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $248,633.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 107,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,580. The trade was a 26.97% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sonos Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SONO opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.67 and its 200-day moving average is $10.92. Sonos, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $15.89.

Get Sonos alerts:

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Sonos had a negative net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $344.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonos

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 102.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 43,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 21,915 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 50.7% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 8.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 1,917.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 12,288 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 468.5% in the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 70,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 57,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

SONO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Sonos from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th.

View Our Latest Research Report on SONO

Sonos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.