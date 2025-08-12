Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 57,735 Shares of NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 966,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,735 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 1.30% of NerdWallet worth $8,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NRDS. RHS Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 57.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 3,417.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 10,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 10,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

NerdWallet Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of NRDS stock opened at $9.47 on Tuesday. NerdWallet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $16.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day moving average is $10.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.61 million, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NerdWallet ( NASDAQ:NRDS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. NerdWallet had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NerdWallet, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

NerdWallet Profile

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

