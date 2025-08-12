DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Director Shona L. Brown Sells 1,650 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $448,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 41,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,376,944. The trade was a 3.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

DoorDash Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of DASH stock opened at $256.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $108.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.27 and a beta of 1.70. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.44 and a 1-year high of $278.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.32.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DoorDash by 25.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,397,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,200,642,000 after acquiring an additional 8,073,882 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in DoorDash by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,153,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,160 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in DoorDash by 442.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,836,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,636 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in DoorDash by 41.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,799,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $191.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.88.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

