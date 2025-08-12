Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Makes New $74,000 Investment in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALLY. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 450,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,237,000 after buying an additional 56,670 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,259,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,382,000 after buying an additional 35,625 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,272,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,823,000 after buying an additional 483,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,584,000 after buying an additional 52,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALLY. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. BTIG Research raised shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.80.

Ally Financial Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $37.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.26. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.52 and a 52-week high of $43.86. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.21. Ally Financial had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.