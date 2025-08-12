Automotive Stocks To Keep An Eye On – August 9th

Tesla, NVIDIA, Micron Technology, SoundHound AI, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing are the five Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks are equity shares of publicly traded companies involved in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of motor vehicles and their components. They include traditional automakers, parts suppliers, aftermarket service providers, and emerging electric-vehicle firms. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the automotive sector’s performance, technological innovations, and consumer demand trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $7.34 on Friday, hitting $329.61. The company had a trading volume of 90,979,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,568,456. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla has a 52-week low of $194.67 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $318.68 and a 200 day moving average of $308.19. The company has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 190.53, a PEG ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 2.33.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $1.90 on Friday, hitting $182.67. The company had a trading volume of 122,649,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,863,520. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $183.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.82 and a 200 day moving average of $133.80. The company has a market cap of $4.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.93, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.14.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $7.02 on Friday, hitting $118.89. The company had a trading volume of 28,916,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,298,196. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $129.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.95 and a 200 day moving average of $98.19. The company has a market cap of $133.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.37.

SoundHound AI (SOUN)

SoundHound AI, Inc. develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOUN traded up $2.83 on Friday, hitting $13.55. The company had a trading volume of 206,161,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,324,236. SoundHound AI has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $24.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average of $10.54. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 2.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

NYSE TSM traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $241.91. 10,540,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,379,486. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.40 and its 200-day moving average is $196.91. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $134.25 and a 12-month high of $248.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.37.

