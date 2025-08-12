Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 53,443 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 861,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,443 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $13,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TEVA shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

In related news, insider Placid Jover sold 6,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $91,763.48. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,693.84. The trade was a 47.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Shields sold 6,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $105,626.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,012.78. This represents a 38.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,001 shares of company stock worth $996,958 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TEVA opened at $16.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.70 and its 200-day moving average is $16.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of -102.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.62. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $22.80.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 46.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

