Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Price Target Cut to $122.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $122.00 in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lamar Advertising presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.20.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $114.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.36. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $99.84 and a one year high of $139.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $579.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.72 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 40.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamar Advertising

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 466.7% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 26,900.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

