Gray Media (NYSE:GTN) Receives Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Gray Media (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Benchmark currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $7.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Gray Media from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Gray Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gray Media presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.

Gray Media Stock Performance

NYSE:GTN opened at $5.03 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $511.15 million, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.20. Gray Media has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $6.16.

Gray Media (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.16 million. Gray Media had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gray Media will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gray Media Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%. Gray Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gray Media

In related news, CFO Jeffrey R. Gignac purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.68 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 644,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,124.32. The trade was a 1.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 15.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gray Media

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Gray Media by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 176,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 89,319 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Media during the fourth quarter valued at about $402,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Gray Media by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 357,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 117,827 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its holdings in shares of Gray Media by 481.0% in the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 79,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 65,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gray Media in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $584,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gray Media

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

