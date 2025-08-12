Corazon Mining Limited (ASX:CZN) Insider Simon Coyle Buys 7,601,170 Shares

Corazon Mining Limited (ASX:CZN – Get Free Report) insider Simon Coyle bought 7,601,170 shares of Corazon Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$22,803.51 ($14,904.25).

The firm has a market cap of $2.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.44.

Corazon Mining Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Australia and Canada. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and gold. Its flagship is the 100% owned Lynn Lake Sulphide project located in Manitoba, Canada. The company was formerly known as Xanadu Resources Limited and changed its name to Corazon Mining Limited in June 2010.

