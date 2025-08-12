Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $2.88 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Breakwater Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $278.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $277.64 and its 200 day moving average is $267.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $214.77 and a 1 year high of $304.59.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.