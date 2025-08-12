Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Cuts Position in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. cut its stake in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $4,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Spotify Technology by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $383,139,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $546,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $689.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $702.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $633.09. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $319.07 and a 12 month high of $785.00.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($2.42). The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 4.76%. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $725.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $680.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $703.00 to $679.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $895.00 to $850.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $718.90.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

