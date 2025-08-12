AIA Group Ltd Increases Stock Position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,298 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,142 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 284.9% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total transaction of $3,211,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 60,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,000,580.20. This represents a 19.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $233.87 per share, with a total value of $112,257.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 22,110 shares in the company, valued at $5,170,865.70. This trade represents a 2.22% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 444,183 shares of company stock worth $86,521,198. 42.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $253.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.43. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $260.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Oracle from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Oracle from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ORCL

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.