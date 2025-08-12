IXICO (LON:IXI) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

IXICO plc (LON:IXI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 11.24 ($0.15) and traded as high as GBX 12.45 ($0.17). IXICO shares last traded at GBX 12.45 ($0.17), with a volume of 46,144 shares traded.
IXICO Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of £11.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11, a P/E/G ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 11.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 10.32.
IXICO (LON:IXI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported GBX (1.11) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter. IXICO had a negative return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IXICO plc will post -289.3584879 EPS for the current year.
Insider Transactions at IXICO
IXICO Company Profile
IXICO is a global leader in neuroscience imaging and biomarker analytics, using its proprietary AI-driven platform to help advance the treatment of neurological disorders and reduce the uncertainties associated with drug discovery, development and monitoring.
By unlocking valuable insights into drug safety and efficacy, IXICO has built a global reputation and 20-year track record as an end-to-end Imaging Contract Research Organisation (iCRO) managing and analysing neurological clinical trials.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than IXICO
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- MNDY Stock Has a Case of the Mondays—Buy Before the Rebound
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- IPO Market Stays Hot With These 2 Debuting Stocks
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Own It, Don’t Trade It
Receive News & Ratings for IXICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IXICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.