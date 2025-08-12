RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. reduced its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the first quarter worth about $44,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RTX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of RTX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of RTX from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.67.

Insider Activity at RTX

In related news, insider Philip J. Jasper sold 12,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $2,027,513.54. Following the transaction, the insider owned 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,790,888.88. This trade represents a 42.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $222,604.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,395.84. This trade represents a 9.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,935 shares of company stock worth $5,938,488. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX Trading Down 0.0%

RTX stock opened at $154.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.73. RTX Corporation has a 52-week low of $112.27 and a 52-week high of $158.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 59.78%.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.