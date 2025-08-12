Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Sells 9,068 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. cut its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Free Report) by 32.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,068 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VFVA. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,846,000. Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $949,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Long Island Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Long Island Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

BATS VFVA opened at $118.72 on Tuesday. Vanguard U.S. Value Factor has a 12 month low of $96.09 and a 12 month high of $130.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.18 and a 200-day moving average of $115.67. The company has a market cap of $612.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.03.

The Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US equities with lower share prices relative to fundamental values, as determined by the manager. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation.

