Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 204.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 862,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,560,000 after purchasing an additional 579,549 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 404.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 105,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 84,262 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 206.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 76,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 51,696 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 268.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 16,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 15,230 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $26.79 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $29.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.88 and a 200 day moving average of $26.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

