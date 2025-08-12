Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Trims Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 108.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 9,871 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.7% during the first quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.5% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 164,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,818,000 after buying an additional 19,519 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 13,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC stock opened at $77.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $50.22 and a 12-month high of $84.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.93.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Phillip Securities cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.39.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

