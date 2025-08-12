Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Sturgis Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.41 and traded as high as $18.90. Sturgis Bancorp shares last traded at $18.90, with a volume of 1,301 shares trading hands.

Sturgis Bancorp Trading Up 0.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of $40.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.12.

Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.22 million for the quarter.

Sturgis Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Sturgis Bancorp Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 360.0%. Sturgis Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company that provides banking products and services in Michigan, the United States. The company offers checking, savings and health savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

