Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Sturgis Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.41 and traded as high as $18.90. Sturgis Bancorp shares last traded at $18.90, with a volume of 1,301 shares trading hands.
Sturgis Bancorp Trading Up 0.3%
The stock has a market capitalization of $40.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.12.
Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.22 million for the quarter.
Sturgis Bancorp Dividend Announcement
Sturgis Bancorp Company Profile
Sturgis Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company that provides banking products and services in Michigan, the United States. The company offers checking, savings and health savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
