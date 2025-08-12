Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$69.50 and traded as high as C$76.34. Precision Drilling shares last traded at C$75.42, with a volume of 44,710 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$110.00 to C$100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Precision Drilling from C$100.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$89.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$119.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price target on Precision Drilling from C$87.00 to C$84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$95.14.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PD

Precision Drilling Price Performance

Precision Drilling Company Profile

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$69.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$67.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.98, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of C$1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44, a PEG ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.76.

(Get Free Report)

Precision Drilling Corp is a leader in North American oil and gas services. It is a provider of contract drilling and completion and production services primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in Canada. Its segments are Contract Drilling Services which is the majority key revenue generator and other segments include Completion and Production Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.