Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.03 and traded as high as $3.20. Eagle Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.00.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

