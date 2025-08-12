Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.03 and traded as high as $3.20. Eagle Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EGRX
Eagle Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Eagle Pharmaceuticals
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- MNDY Stock Has a Case of the Mondays—Buy Before the Rebound
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- IPO Market Stays Hot With These 2 Debuting Stocks
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Own It, Don’t Trade It
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.