Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.33 and traded as high as $22.09. Altius Minerals shares last traded at $21.89, with a volume of 20,121 shares changing hands.

ATUSF has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altius Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Altius Minerals in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Altius Minerals in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Altius Minerals in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altius Minerals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.33 and a 200-day moving average of $19.05.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.0644 dividend. This is a boost from Altius Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 129.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

