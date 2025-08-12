Dais (OTCMKTS:DLYT) versus Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Head to Head Review

Dais (OTCMKTS:DLYT – Get Free Report) and Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.2% of Universal Display shares are held by institutional investors. 22.3% of Dais shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Universal Display shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Dais has a beta of 4.18, suggesting that its share price is 318% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Display has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dais 0 0 0 0 0.00 Universal Display 0 2 5 0 2.71

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Dais and Universal Display, as provided by MarketBeat.

Universal Display has a consensus price target of $190.4286, suggesting a potential upside of 40.21%. Given Universal Display’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Universal Display is more favorable than Dais.

Profitability

This table compares Dais and Universal Display’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dais N/A N/A N/A Universal Display 36.95% 15.82% 13.99%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dais and Universal Display”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dais $1.13 million 0.00 -$4.45 million N/A N/A Universal Display $647.68 million 9.97 $222.08 million $5.12 26.53

Universal Display has higher revenue and earnings than Dais.

Summary

Universal Display beats Dais on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dais

Dais Corporation operates as a proprietary and nanotechnology polymer materials company. The company offers Aqualyte, a nanomaterial platform made from commercially available polymer resin and industrial grade solvents, which are mixed using a proprietary process with traditional industrial equipment; and ConsERV, a fixed plate energy recovery ventilator that is useful in meeting building indoor fresh air requirements while saving energy and lowering emissions for various forms of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning equipment. It also provides NanoClear, a water clean-up process useful in the creation of potable water from contaminated water, including salt, brackish and wastewater; NanoAir; and NanoCap, an energy storage application. The company also licenses its products. The company was formerly known as Dais Analytic Corporation Inc. and changed its name to Dais Corporation in February 2019. Dais Corporation was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Odessa, Florida.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand. It is also involved in the research, development, and commercialization of other OLED device and manufacturing technologies, including FOLED that are flexible OLEDs for the fabrication of OLEDs on flexible substrates; and OVJP, an organic vapor jet printing technology. In addition, the company provides technology development and support services, including third-party collaboration and support to third parties for the commercialization of their OLED products; and contract research services in the areas of chemical synthesis research, development, and commercialization for non-OLED applications, as well as engages in the intellectual property and technology licensing activities. Universal Display Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

